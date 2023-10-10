Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $914.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $931.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $922.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $708.18 and a 12 month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

