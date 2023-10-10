Ballentine Partners LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after buying an additional 466,291 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.17.

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMM opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $133.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.