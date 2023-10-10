Ballentine Partners LLC Has $585,000 Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $251.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

