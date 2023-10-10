Ballentine Partners LLC Has $599,000 Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $286.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.30 and its 200-day moving average is $284.81.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

