Ballentine Partners LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $222.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

