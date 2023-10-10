Ballentine Partners LLC Has $754,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Southern by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 755,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,477,000 after buying an additional 628,301 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 27,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Southern by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SO opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,455. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.