Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $570,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

