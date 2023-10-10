Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 4,120 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $785,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,654,000 after buying an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 225,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $79.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,172 shares of company stock worth $301,955 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

