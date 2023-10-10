Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 423 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,381,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,884 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,041,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,985,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,633,000 after buying an additional 644,627 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,381,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,445,000 after buying an additional 473,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,341,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

