Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Booking by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $7,863,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,537,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,009.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2,829.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

