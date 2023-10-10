Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,293 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

