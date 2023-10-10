Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $181.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,102.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock worth $34,423,247. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

