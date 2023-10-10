Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.29

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BPY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.29 and traded as low as C$23.07. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 15,607,584 shares traded.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

