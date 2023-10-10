Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 118.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,209 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,191,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,771,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after acquiring an additional 411,896 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $118.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

