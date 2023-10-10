Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $83.68 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.11.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

