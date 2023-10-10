Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $247.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.72.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

