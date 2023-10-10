Cadinha & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IVV stock opened at $434.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $443.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $335.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

