Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,592 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 105.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.92.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $222.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.20.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
