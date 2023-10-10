Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,838,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,385 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.27 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

