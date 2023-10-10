Cass Information Systems (CASS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.15). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.67 million. On average, analysts expect Cass Information Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

CASS opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

