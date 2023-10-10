Cass Information Systems (CASS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.15). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.67 million. On average, analysts expect Cass Information Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cass Information Systems Trading Down 0.3 %
CASS opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CASS
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cass Information Systems
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Are Bird Flu Fears at Cal-Maine Foods Overblown?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Lumentum Lights Up on the AI and ML Surge
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- It’s Time To Grab Hold of Grab Holdings
Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.