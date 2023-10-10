CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,360 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group stock opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

