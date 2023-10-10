CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,070 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 462.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 226,356 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

