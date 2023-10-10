Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.36. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

