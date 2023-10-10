Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,400,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.89.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

