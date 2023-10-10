Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $64.09 and a one year high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

