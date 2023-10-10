Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $134,747,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $115,134,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CMS opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.