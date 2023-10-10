Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Darden Restaurants worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after acquiring an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $137.08 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.82 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.99.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,866,906.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,163,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,866,906.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,486 shares of company stock valued at $32,669,040. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.