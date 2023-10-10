Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after purchasing an additional 238,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,031 shares of company stock valued at $13,970,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.