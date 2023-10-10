Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

