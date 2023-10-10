Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.58 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ball worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Ball by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 0.4 %

BALL stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BALL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ball

Insider Activity at Ball

In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.