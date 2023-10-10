Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $13.40 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.