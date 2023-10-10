Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $9.36 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 300,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $208.12 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $195.27 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.08.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

