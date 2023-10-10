Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of RCL opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,857 shares of company stock worth $4,650,818. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

