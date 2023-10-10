Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,057 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 653.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

