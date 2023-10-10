Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of United Airlines worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 58.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines
In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
United Airlines Stock Down 4.9 %
UAL opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.44.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
