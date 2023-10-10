Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 102,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 48,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Consumer Edge raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.50.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,494.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

