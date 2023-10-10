Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

