Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $94.49 and a 1 year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.57 per share, with a total value of $106,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,522.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

