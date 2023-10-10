Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Position Lessened by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,074 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Cintas worth $40,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $502.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.51. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $524.76.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.