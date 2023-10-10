Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

