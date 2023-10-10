Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Get Comcast alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Stock Up 1.4 %

CMCSA stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.