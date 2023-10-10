Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Get Our Latest Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.