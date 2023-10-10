Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,893,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 76,021 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Corning worth $66,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

