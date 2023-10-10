CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quarry LP grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

