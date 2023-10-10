Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,700,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.