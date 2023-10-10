Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 173 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.14% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Lumentum Lights Up on the AI and ML Surge
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- It’s Time To Grab Hold of Grab Holdings
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Symbotic is at a Critical Price Point: Are Big Gains in Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.