Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 173 Shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.14% of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXTG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.4007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

