Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 149 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $434.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $443.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

