Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 232 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $228.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.45. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.