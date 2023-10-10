Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 6,050 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,405 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

