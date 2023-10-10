Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,710,000 after buying an additional 652,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $85,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $252.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.45. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.62, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $258.88.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

